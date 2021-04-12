MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for S&S Excavation and Land Services LLC located in Colquitt County.
S&S Excavation and Land Services LLC is owned by Steven Taff and is a business that offers grading, clearing, and excavation services for residential or commercial customers.
You can reach S&S Excavation and Land Services LLC by calling 229-873-2485 between the hours of 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as S&S Excavation and Land Services LLC.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, like the Chamber’s Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or visit the Chamber’s YouTube channel listed as Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
