T-Mobile for Business

Shown center cutting the ribbon is account representative Marcus Cross, along with family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for T-Mobile for Business located in Colquitt County, Georgia. 

The account representative for T-Mobile for Business is Marcus Cross. The business is a systems communications business that sells to and services business and government accounts. 

You can reach T-Mobile for Business by calling 229-939-2989 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.  You can also email them at Marcus.cross9@t-mobile.com.

