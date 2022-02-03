MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for T-Mobile for Business located in Colquitt County, Georgia.
The account representative for T-Mobile for Business is Marcus Cross. The business is a systems communications business that sells to and services business and government accounts.
You can reach T-Mobile for Business by calling 229-939-2989 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email them at Marcus.cross9@t-mobile.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is account representative Marcus Cross, along with family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
