MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Tacos Del Milenio, located at 1004 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Tacos Del Milenio is owned by Martin and Maria Nunez. The business is an authentic Mexican restaurant. They offer tacos, burritos, fajita plates, guacamole, nachos, gorditas, and other Mexican dishes.
Their hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 .pm.
You can reach Tacos Del Milenio at 229-890-1038. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Tacos Del Milenio.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Martin and Maria Nunez, Tacos Del Milenio staff, family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
