MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for The Ruffled Stork located at 122 S. Main St. in Downtown Moultrie.
The Ruffled Stork is owned by Brandy Kight and Taylor Hall and is a children’s boutique that offers high-end children’s clothing in sizes newborn to 4T (with sizes up to 6 coming this fall) along with bows, shoes, and gifts.
You can reach The Ruffled Stork by calling (229) 616-4207 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @TheRuffledStork. A website is coming soon.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are co-owners Brandy Kight and Taylor Hall, family, community partners, Chamber Board of Directors, and Ambassadors.
