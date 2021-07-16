MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Turning Point Outpatient Clinic located at 719 South Main Street in Moultrie, Georgia.
Turning Point Outpatient Clinic will be offering outpatient-counseling services for children (ages 6+), adolescents and adults. They can also provide medication management for adults (18+).
The outpatient clinic can help individuals deal more effectively with the problems and stressors of everyday life. Whether it be relationship concerns, spirituality concerns, family counseling, grief counseling, etc., you can contact their office at 229-456-2022 to schedule an initial visit.
The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Turning Point CEO Judy Payne, flanked by Turning Point staff, community friends and partners, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
