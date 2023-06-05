The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for The Wings of Holly Blue, located in Colquitt County. The business is residential living/individual suites with amenities, owned by Debra Howard and Valencia Saadat. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can reach them by calling 229-616-BLUE. Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Debra Howard and Valencia Saadat, staff, community members, and chamber directors and Ambassadors.