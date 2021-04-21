MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for IGY6 Construction located at 2082 Sylvester Highway in Moultrie, Georgia.
IGY6 is owned by Brad Allen and is a turn-key construction business. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach IGY6 by calling 229-616-9927 or visit their Facebook page listed as IGY6 Construction.
In the photo, owner Brad Allen cuts the ribbon as family, IGY6 Construction staff and chamber Ambassadors and staff look on.
