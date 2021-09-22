MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Whitco Supply LLC, located at 606 Georgia Highway 133 South.
The business is owned by Angie Whitaker and is a wholesale distributor for heating and air supplies.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. You can reach them by calling 229-668-9448 or visit their Facebook page listed as Whitco Supply LLC.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are Angie Whitaker and Lamar Whitaker, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
