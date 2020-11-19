MOULTRIE, GA. – Seventeen Colquitt County High School juniors and 18 adult professional business leaders recently completed the 2019-2020 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Colquitt County program.
A graduation ceremony was held on Oct. 6 at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater in Downtown Moultrie. The ceremony opened with a welcome from Chamber Program Services Director Jennifer Jarvis and an invocation from class participant Caleb Davis. A recap of the program was shared by Tommie Beth Willis, chamber president, followed by remarks from class participants Autumn Hampton, Maggie Patel, Don Howell and Lana Davis.
Chamber Chairman Tim Powers shared a leadership challenge with the class and each participant was then recognized and presented with certificates of participation and a small gift.
The graduation ceremony concluded the nine-month course where students and adults experienced hands-on seminars and tours ranging from an overview of Colquitt County history, issues facing Colquitt County, agriculture, medical and healthcare, arts & recreation, and social services. The class participated in the Robert Duggan Day of Leadership facilitated by the UGA J.W. Fanning Institute where participants completed Emergentics, a session where they learned about personality differences and how to recognize and utilize their strengths. One of the highlights of the course was a March 2 trip to the State Capitol in Atlanta where participants had the opportunity to meet with state officials and district representatives to discuss current issues in the legislature and the effects on Colquitt County.
The program is a project of the chamber’s Workforce Development Committee, led by Chairman Cole Posey and Jennifer Jarvis, program services director at the chamber. It is modeled after the Leadership-Georgia program that has been successful in identifying state and national businesses and business leaders for decades. Leadership-Colquitt County was founded in the 1980s. The program strives to provide students and adults the opportunity to discover the diversity of businesses and opportunities in Colquitt County. The main goal of the Leadership-Colquitt County program is to expose the participants to the wealth of resources available in Colquitt County and to give them an appreciation for their community while helping develop their leadership skills.
The junior participants of the Class of 2019-2020 included Jenni Anaya, Jackson Avera, Lana Davis, David Friedlander, Sallie Fuller, Ethan Hall, Autumn Hampton, Gabe Horne, Fletcher Jacobs, Isabella Jacobs, Nicholas Jarvis, Tyler Key, Ashley Ma, Bobby Mitchell, Mary Grace Powers, Logan Vereen and Riley Viohl.
The adult participants included Harry Bankston of CASA, Blake Bennett of Moultrie Tire Pros, Ginger Boyd of Ameris, Maggie Davidson of Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, Caleb Davis of Crossroad Missions, Tori Fuller of WAG, Don Howell of City of Moultrie, Phyllis Hughes of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Brent James of Georgia Power, Michael James of Turning Point, Ashley Lasseter of Ameris, Justin Little of Southwest Georgia Bank, Justina Mason of PCOM, Chad Massey of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Matt Mobley of Mobley Gin, Tyler Mobley of Southern Powder Coating, Maggie Patel of Trinity Baptist Church and Morgan Salsman of Chamber of Commerce.
