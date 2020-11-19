MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Nichol's Painting & Remodeling LLC located in Colquitt County.
Nichol's Painting & Remodeling LLC is owned by Kevin Nichols and is a business that does remodeling of kitchens and bathrooms, painting of interior and exterior spaces, as well as providing pool services.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Nichol's Painting & Remodeling LLC by calling 386-213-2250.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.