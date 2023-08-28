Picture Perfect Event Rentals & Designs

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Picture Perfect Event Rentals & Designs, located at 533 N. Main St. Picture Perfect Event Rentals & Designs is a rental business that rents tables, chairs, tents, linens and more. Decorating for any occasion is also offered. Although they are in Moultrie, they offer their services to surrounding cities. You can reach them by calling 229-429-3977. You can also visit their Facebook page, listed as Picture Perfect Event Rentals & Designs. Shown center cutting the ribbon is business owner Stephanie Hendry with family, friends, Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassador, and community members.

