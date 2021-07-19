MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Rose City Outdoor based out of Thomasville, Georgia.
The representative for the local area is Jeff Johnson, director of operations.
Rose City Outdoor recently placed two digital billboards in Colquitt County that are available for advertising and community information. You can call 229-234-1492 for further information between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You will soon be able to visit their website at www.rosecityoutdoor.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Jeff Johnson, Rose City Outdoor director of operations, along with community friends and partners, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
