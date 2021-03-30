H & W Farms

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for H & W Farms located at 856 Ellenton-Omega Road in Norman Park, Georgia. 

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for H & W Farms located at 856 Ellenton-Omega Road in Norman Park, Georgia. 

H & W Farms is owned by Heath Wetherington and Ben Hickey.  They specialize in a leafy vegetable niche inclusive of cilantro, beets and Napa cabbage as well as other vegetables that are sold commercially. 

Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. 

You can reach H & W Farms by calling 229-798-3293.

To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the Chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or the Chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you