MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Regency SouthernCare Hospice located at 143 U.S. Highway 319 South in Moultrie.
Regency SouthernCare is a hospice provider. Its executive director is Leigh Conger. Regency Southerncare Hospice is owned by Curo Health Services out of Mooresville, North Carolina, and covers 11 counties in South Georgia inclusive of Colquitt County.
You can reach Regency SouthernCare Hospice at 229-217-0523 or visit their website listed as http://www.southerncarehospice.com.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
