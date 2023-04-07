MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Winning With Adrienne, Bye Bye Belly, located at 109 Talmadge Drive in Moultrie.
Winning With Adrienne, Bye Bye Belly is locally owned by Adrienne Merritt. She is a consultant selling products that are all natural, plant based, and keto friendly. These products come in powder (ready to mix with water) and premixed juices, coffees, and teas.
"Her products are 100% organic and assist in stabilizing blood pressure, blood sugar, thyroid, and cholesterol," according to a press release from the chamber. "Plus, they boost energy and immunity, remove toxins, help with inflammation, suppress appetite, and targets belly fat."
You can reach Winning With Adrienne, Bye Bye Belly by calling (229) 234-2326 between the hours of 9:30-4:00 Monday-Wednesday; Friday 9:30-5:00; and Saturday 10:00-2:00. Also, follow them on Facebook and visit their website byebyebelly.com/adriennemerritt.
