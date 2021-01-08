MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Lift Licensing Certification owned by Paul Everett. Lift Licensing Certification is a consulting business that offers training in forklift, boom, and scissor operation.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday as requested. For further information you can reach Lift Licensing Certification by calling 229-344-8116 or by email at liftliccert@gmail.com.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting you can visit the Chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or by visiting the Chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.