MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Canfor Southern Pine as the August 2023 Business of the Month. Located at 900 Sixth St. N.E. in Moultrie, Canfor Southern Pine, formerly known as Beadles Lumber Company, was acquired in 2016. Since the initial establishment in 1965, Canfor Southern Pine now serves not only the local community but all over the world with their headquarters in Mobile, Ala. Canfor Southern Pine produces 2-inch dimensional lumber, averaging a volume of 130-140 million in production a year. Canfor-Moultrie currently consists of one shift and a staff of more than 120 employees. Pictured are plant manager David Phelps, HR manager Kathryn Aguilera and other staff.

