MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Chancy Drugs as the March 2021 Business of the Month.
Chancy Drugs is a family of caring professionals committed to meeting the needs of their patients and community. It is locally owned by Hugh and Bert Chancy, and it offers some of the most innovative pharmacy services available throughout South Georgia. They offer a variety of pharmaceutical services, as well as free delivery, a convenient drive-thru window, and COVID-19 vaccinations.
They are located at 101 North Main Street and can be reached by calling (229) 985-6725 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
