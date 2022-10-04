MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce named David “Bull” Durham as the 2021 Man of the Year during its 2022 annual community awards banquet Tuesday, Oct. 4.
A Colquitt County native, Durham has served on various boards within the community.
His nomination was a collaboration of Joel Jenkins from the Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie-Colquitt County, Roy Reeves, Colquitt Regional Medical Center CEO Jim Matney and Donnie Edwards.
Durham is a founding member of the Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie-Colquitt County and the Packer Touchdown Club and has served as a board member since inception.
He helped raise over $125,000 for the Boys and Girls Club during his time on the Founders Banquet committee, according to Jenkins.
“These funds will go a long way in ensuring that the youth we serve in the community are receiving world-class programming,” he wrote. “Without Mr. Durham’s drive and passion for young people and the community as a whole, this would not have been possible.”
He was president of the Packer Booster Club from 2007 to 2010 and the Lady Packer Dugout Club.
Jenkins described Durham as someone who is committed to the growth of the community and uses his passion, charisma and leadership to make it happen.
“There is no doubt that whenever he is involved, success soon follows,” he wrote.
Reeves agreed, writing, “His love for his home community has translated into a life of service and giving back. He has been involved in many things beginning with coaching youth sports in his younger days.”
Durham coached football at Pineland High School along with basketball, baseball, softball and all-star teams in the Recreation league for over 26 years and won several Little League championships.
He leaves a lasting impression on everyone he interacts with and is known as a “Good Guy,” according to Matney and Edwards.
Edwards shared, “No one forgets their encounters with David ‘Bull’ Durham. Even young boys he coached in the Little League 30 years ago recall Bull Durham’s stories and quotes.”
Durham is described as a dedicated Christian. He was ordained as a deacon at First Baptist Church. He later served as a choir director at Calvary Baptist Church and Hopewell Baptist Church, where he was ordained as a minister in 1991.
Matney wrote, “Bull also was a founding member of Heritage Church, sings in the choir there and often graciously sings at funerals.”
In June 1987, Durham was named the district leader at L. Williams Insurance Company and two months later was named the regional manager. He moved up to regional vice president in 1989.
Since 1995, he is a past president and board member of the local Fellowship of Chrisitan Athletes. He obtained several achievements during his time as a United Way of Colquitt County board member including being named the “Over the Top Award in Insurance” in 2003 and 2005, campaign chair in 2007 and president in 2007.
Durham has served as a member of the Special Sales Tax committee and received the 2002 Road Warrior Award from Healthcare Marketing Inc, the 2012 Premier Partner Award from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, 2013 National Service and Youth Award from the Boys and Girls Club.
He is a dedicated family man and nothing stops him from serving his community, according to the nomination packet.
“Bull lost his beloved wife, Debbie, a few years ago to a multi-year battle with cancer. In recent years, he has faced a couple of major health issues,” Reeves wrote. “ Most people would use these difficult circumstances as reasons to pull back or even quit. Not the Bull! He has continued to face his loss and challenges by running his successful business and finding the time to invest himself into our community.”
Edwards concluded, “Our community is blessed because of Bull Durham.”
