MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Farrey Family Dentistry as the January 2021 Business of the Month.
Whether your dental needs are a complete exam and cleaning, a full mouth restoration, or anything in between, Dr. Kajuana Farrey-Sutton (Dr. Tooth Farrey) has served more than 10,000 patients. Her accomplishments have been recognized by a variety of magazines, including the Incisal Edge Magazine and Delta Sky Magazine.
Farrey-Sutton spends a lot of time giving back to the community by dedicating a day of service to a patient in need, providing school supplies for students in the community, and sponsors community scholarships and internship training for dental assistants through the Georgia Educational Institute.
Farrey Family Dentistry is located at 513 S. Main St. in Moultrie and can be reached by calling (229) 890-3908 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as by visiting their website at farreyfamilydentistry.com.
Farrey-Sutton is pictured with her husband and members of her staff at Farrey Family Dentistry.
