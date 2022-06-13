MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced First Presbyterian Church as the June 2022 Business of the Month.
First Presbyterian Church was founded in the late 1800s and is located at 501 First St. S.E. in Moultrie. The Rev. Dr. Bradley Knox Walker is the pastor at FPC.
The church holds Sunday programming each Sunday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. Additional community programs include the First Pres Preschool program and numerous outreach ministries.
Their office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. You can contact First Presbyterian Church at 229-985-3158. Visit the church’s website, www.moultriefirstpres.com, for more information about its ministries and services.
The Rev. Dr. Brad Walker is pictured along with FPC staff and church members, as well as Chamber Ambassadors.
