MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently named First United Methodist Church as the May 2021 Business of the Month.
First United Methodist Church was founded in the early 1800s and is located at 409 First St. S.E. in Downtown Moultrie. The Rev. Stephen B. Grantham is the senior pastor at FUMC.
The church holds worship service each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Sunday School at 10:45 a.m. Additional community programs include AA, Overcomers, NAMI and a monthly blood drive plus pre-school for 2-4-year-olds.
Their office hours are Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. You can contact First United Methodist Church at 229-985-2139 or on its website www.fumcmoultrie.org.
The Rev. Stephen B. Grantham is pictured along with FUMC staff Paige Mitchell and Nancy Riley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.