MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Gay’s Tire Service as the March 2022 Business of the Month.
Dan and Dorothy Gay started the business in 1978 and it has remained a family-owned entity for 44 years. They specialize in car, truck, and tractor new and used tires, along with alignments, brakes, and oil changes.
Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 229-985-7656 for more information on their services or to schedule an appointment.
Pictured from left are Brandon Gay, Adan Zongua, Brenda Key, Mike Gay, Juan Acosta, Kasey Key and Blake Gay along with Chamber Ambassadors. Not pictured Tommy Key.
