MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Colquitt Regional Medical Center as the July 2023 Business of the Month. With over 1,500 employees, a 99-bed inpatient unit and a 59-bed skilled nursing facility, Colquitt Regional has been proudly serving the community since 1939. Colquitt Regional has more than 100 providers and brings expertise in more than 30 specialties. Pictured from left — along with Chamber staff Caitlyn Hatcher, Jasmin Luna, and Cynthia Baggett — are Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, and administrative team members Matthew Clifton, Julie Bhavnani, Dena Zinker, Dawn Johns, Melanie Owens, Shamb Purohit, and Bill Bishop. Not pictured are Colquitt Regional leaders Jessica Rivenbark, Dr. Michael Brown, Toni Leigh Riddle and Joann Sloan.
Chamber names hospital its Business of the Month
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Colquitt County School District proposes new logos, quickly reconsiders some of them
- Colquitt Christian Academy prepares for the upcoming school year
- State wildlife officials prepare for deadly deer disease ahead of Georgia hunting season
- Anonymous tip leads to missing trailer; suspect charged
- 50th Regiment Marching Band prepares 'Artificial Intelligence' show
- Colquitt County High School Packers Baseball Program Hires new catching coach
- CCHS 50th Regiment Band seeks donations for camp meals
- Moultrie Police continues search for fourth suspect in car theft case
- Geropsychiatric unit, residency program work hand-in-hand
- Titans Swimming Academy wins GRPA district
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.