Colquitt Regional Medical Center

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Colquitt Regional Medical Center as the July 2023 Business of the Month. With over 1,500 employees, a 99-bed inpatient unit and a 59-bed skilled nursing facility, Colquitt Regional has been proudly serving the community since 1939. Colquitt Regional has more than 100 providers and brings expertise in more than 30 specialties. Pictured from left — along with Chamber staff Caitlyn Hatcher, Jasmin Luna, and Cynthia Baggett — are Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, and administrative team members Matthew Clifton, Julie Bhavnani, Dena Zinker, Dawn Johns, Melanie Owens, Shamb Purohit, and Bill Bishop. Not pictured are Colquitt Regional leaders Jessica Rivenbark, Dr. Michael Brown, Toni Leigh Riddle and Joann Sloan.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Colquitt Regional Medical Center as the July 2023 Business of the Month. With over 1,500 employees, a 99-bed inpatient unit and a 59-bed skilled nursing facility, Colquitt Regional has been proudly serving the community since 1939. Colquitt Regional has more than 100 providers and brings expertise in more than 30 specialties. Pictured from left — along with Chamber staff Caitlyn Hatcher, Jasmin Luna, and Cynthia Baggett — are Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, and administrative team members Matthew Clifton, Julie Bhavnani, Dena Zinker, Dawn Johns, Melanie Owens, Shamb Purohit, and Bill Bishop. Not pictured are Colquitt Regional leaders Jessica Rivenbark, Dr. Michael Brown, Toni Leigh Riddle and Joann Sloan.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you