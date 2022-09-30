MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Lasseter Tractor Company as the October 2022 Business of the Month.
Located at 1000 Veterans Pkwy N in Moultrie, Lasseter Tractor Company is a family-owned John Deere dealership serving the farm and lawn care industry.
Locally owned and operated since 1956, they carry a full line of new and used John Deere products and can service your agriculture, commercial and residential equipment.
Their business hours are Monday - Friday 7:30 am – 5:30 pm and Saturday 7:30 am – 12:00 pm. For more information about products and services
Lasseter Tractor Company offers visit their website at www.lassetereq.com or call (229) 985-1027. You can follow them on Facebook at Lasseter Tractor Company (Moultrie, GA).
Judd Lasseter, President is pictured along with staff, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and community partners.
