MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Moultrie Colquitt County Library System as the September 2022 Business of the Month.
Located at 204 Fifth St. S.E. in Moultrie, MCCLS includes the headquarters library in Moultrie, a branch library in Doerun, a bookmobile and the Ellen Payne Odom Genealogical Library. Their mission is to ensure that the citizens of Colquitt County have the right and the means to free and open access to ideas and information which are fundamental to a democracy, and to protect intellectual freedom, promote literacy, encourage lifelong learning, and provide library materials and information services in a variety of formats.
The library’s main branch is open Monday - Wednesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m..
Follow them on Facebook to stay up to date on programs and activities. For more information about the library, visit their website at www.mccls.org or call (229) 985-6540.
Director Kevin Ellis is pictured along with staff, Chamber Ambassadors and community partners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.