MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently named Mobley Greenhouse, Inc. as the November 2021 Business of the Month.
Established in 1982, the company began operations with four greenhouses and has grown to include 80 houses at two locations in Colquitt County. Vegetable transplants are shipped by Mobley semitrucks to locations in the Midwest and Eastern United States. Mobley Greenhouse ships over 350 million plants annually.
Pictured left are Chris Johnston, Tim Waites, Megan Spindler, Doris Mothershed, Deirdre Allen, Cara Montfort, Ben Lancaster, Peggy Harrell, CEO and owner Patrick Mobley, son Preston Mobley, Kayla Gay, Joey Faison, Craig Vines, Mark Brinson, and John Fordham
