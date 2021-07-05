MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced NAMI Moultrie as the July 2021 Business of the Month.
NAMI Moultrie is a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to educating, advocating for, and supporting individuals living with mental illnesses and for their families.
NAMI Moultrie provides no-cost peer-led programs and support groups to the community. These support groups and signature programs provide outstanding education, skills training, and support.
For more information on NAMI Moultrie, please contact Lynn Wilson, NAMI Moultrie president, at (229) 891-1725 or via email at lynnbw45@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook at NAMI Moultrie to get updates on meetings and events.
Pictured are Lynn Wilson, NAMI Moultrie president, the NAMI Leadership Committee and community advocates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.