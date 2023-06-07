MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced PCOM South Georgia as the June 2023 Business of the Month. In 2019, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine established PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie, marking a new era in healthcare education in Southwest Georgia. Located on Tallokas Road, the facility includes expansive classrooms, osteopathic manipulative medicine and anatomy labs, a simulation center, exam and practice rooms, and an information commons. In May 2022, the first students graduated with the Master of Science degree in biomedical sciences, and in May 2023, PCOM South Georgia graduated its first class of Doctors of Osteopathic (DO) Medicine. For more information, call 229-985-4137 or visit http://pcom.edu. Pictured are Robert Lloyd, DO, interim dean and chair of clinical education; Joanne Jones, chief of campus operations; and PCOM South Georgia students, faculty, and staff.
Chamber names PCOM South Georgia its Business of the Month
