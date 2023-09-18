MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Southern Regional Technical College as the September 2023 Business of the Month. With expert faculty members, state-of-the-art equipment and technology, and hands-on training opportunities, Southern Regional Technical College and its predecessors has been proudly serving the Moultrie community since 1964, providing engaging and cost-effective educational opportunities, preparing learners for success, and promoting seamless, lifelong learning. Pictured are Leigh Wallace, executive vice president and vice president of student affairs, along with Lisa Griffin, director of admissions.
Chamber names SRTC its Business of the Month
