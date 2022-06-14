MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced three new staff members: Amzie Cooper, marketing & communications director; Caitlyn Hatcher, program services director; and Cynthia Baggett, administrative services coordinator.
Cooper has more than 25 years of diverse marketing expertise. She brings her experience in branding, digital marketing, and content creativity to the Chamber.
Cooper’s duties as marketing & communications director will include overseeing the Ambassador committee, digital marketing and area publications for campaigns, events, and new initiatives. She will also oversee website and social media management, as well as the public relations while maintaining the chamber brand, according to chamber President Tommie Beth Willis.
Hatcher brings a unique skillset of chamber knowledge. She brings experience in fundraising, event planning, communications, and prior chamber experience, Willis said.
Hatcher’s duties as program services director will include overseeing Agricultural & Rural Services, Workforce & Small Business Development, and Tourism committees, and coordinating chamber events. She will also work closely with the president, committee chairmen, and internal staff to connect, lead, and promote Moultrie-Colquitt County.
Baggett brings more than 32 years of banking expertise with experience in accounting, operations, and data management.
Baggett’s duties include accounts payable/receivable, mail distribution, phone and network administration, and data management, Willis said. She will work closely with the president and internal staff on the day-to-day operations of the Chamber.
“We are excited to announce these changes to our chamber staff as all of these ladies strengthen our team with their talents and allow us to work for and serve our members to our highest potential,” Willis said.
Please call 229-985-2131 or email Cooper at acooper@moultriechamber.com to add community events to the Friday Facts email and Hatcher at chatcher@moultriechamber.com to join a committee or volunteer for chamber events. If you wish to update your business information you can reach Baggett at contact@moultriechamber.com.
