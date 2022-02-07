MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce had its largest increase in membership during 2021 with the addition of 100 new business members.
Established in 1910, the Chamber is a standalone organization supported by its members, which include businesses and leaders who strive to see the local community prosper, according to a press release from the Chamber. It is an organization that unites businesspeople and creates coalitions to expand the economy and improve quality of life. The Chamber helps promote business growth, serves its members with personal and professional development opportunities, and makes decisions that will benefit the business community of Colquitt County, the press release said.
The Chamber’s first joining member in 2021 was First National Bank of Moultrie on Jan. 6, and it ended the year with its 100th joining member, Knico Engines and Cylinder Heads, on Dec. 31.
“It is an honor that our membership now consists of 660 businesses of all different varieties,” the press release said.
To see a full list of current members, please see the Membership Directory at www.moultriechamber.com.
“The strength of the Chamber lies in attracting the greatest number of members establishing a wealth of knowledge throughout our business sector and creating a pool of resources from which can be drawn ideas, energy, and partnerships,” the Chamber press release said.
By joining the Chamber, a business becomes more visible through a listing on the Chamber’s webpage, networking events, referrals, social media, email blasts, and more. Some benefits the Chamber provides its members include The Georgia Chamber SMART Plan for small business employer health insurance, workers comp insurance discounts through the Drugs Don’t Work program, discounts on media advertising and available meeting space, just to name a few.
“With over 100 years of experience, we have collectively worked with businesses, industry, professionals, and civic groups to provide educational, networking, and growth opportunities through joining as a Chamber member,” the press release said. “The Chamber is an advocate for growth to provide a strong foundation for the next generation of community leaders and entrepreneurs.”
2022 started off with a bang, too: The press release said 20 new members joined in January alone.
To learn more about how your business can benefit from becoming a Chamber member, please contact Membership Sales Director Karen Thompson at membership@moultriechamber.com or call the Chamber at 229-985-2131.
