MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for The Yellow Elephant Ministries, Inc. located in Colquitt County.
The Yellow Elephant Ministries is governed by a board with Michelle Cope serving as founder and CEO.
The Yellow Elephant Ministries is a non-profit organization that advocates for suicide awareness and prevention.
You can reach The Yellow Elephant Ministries by calling 912-243-3310. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as The Yellow Elephant, their website listed as www.theyellowelephant.org, Instagram listed as theyellowelephantmovement, or on Twitter at TYEmovement.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, like the chamber Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or visit the Chamber’s YouTube channel listed as Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
