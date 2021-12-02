MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce gave away a total of $6,400 in cash to local farmers as part of its Harvest Celebration.
Held Thursday at the Family Living Building on the grounds of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, the Harvest Celebration was a “way to celebrate and honor the people involved with Colquitt County’s biggest industry,” said Tommie Beth Willis, president and CEO of the chamber.
The Harvest Celebration has been going on for “over a decade,” Willis said. Thursday’s event featured more than 20 vendors. While the chamber of commerce does not require payments to set up a booth during the event, they ask for donations that go into the raffle.
This year, vendors donated a total of $6,400 to be given away along with other prizes such as two year memberships to the YMCA, a Milwaukee tool set from Home Depot, a Blackstone griddle from Lowe’s and many other prizes.
“This is just one of the ways we hope to give back to some of the most important members of our community. When everybody was staying home or out of work, farmers were still out there — growing food for Americans,” Willis said in an interview preceding the event.
The Harvest Celebration is always set on the first Thursday of December but was canceled last year due to concerns of COVID. However, the chamber still raised money and decided to give the donations to the S.T.E.M. programs of Odom, R.B. Wright and Hamilton elementary schools, according to Willis.
This year, Hamilton Elementary fourth and fifth graders returned the favor by singing the National Anthem and a rendition of “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree.”
Lunch was provided by multiple entities including National Beef, Southern Valley, Long Farms, Packer Produce and the Moultrie Federated Guild. Everything was grown or sourced in Colquitt County, Willis stated.
After the lunch, door prizes were given out. The $6,400 was split up with 24 $100 winners, four $500 winners and two $1,000 winners.
“There’s nothing like getting some cold hard cash right before the holidays,” Willis joked after the money had been handed out. “We want to thank all of those who put everything on today and all of the farmers who have done so much for our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.