MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold the 112th Annual Chamber of Commerce Meeting and Community Awards Presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council Event Center.
Joanne Jones, 2022 Chamber chairman, said, “The Chamber Annual Meeting is a time to celebrate our community and the outstanding individuals whose contributions have made it the greatest place to live and work. We hope everyone will join us to honor our community.”
Doors will open for cocktails and silent auction at 6:15 p.m. with dinner starting at 7 p.m.
The chamber will present the following community awards: Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Agribusiness Person of the Year. The community awards are selected through nominations submitted by the community to the chamber. A selection committee of former awards recipients review the nominations and make the final selection.
The 2020 recipients were: Jerry Vereen, Man of the Year; Lisa Zeanah, Woman of the Year; and Trey Hart, Agri-Business Person of the Year.
The ticket cost is $50 per ticket and are limited to 275 people. The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, Sept. 28. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce at 116 First Ave. S.E. and online at https://www.moultriechamber.com/annual-banquet/.
For more information, please contact the chamber at 985-2131.
