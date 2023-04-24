MOULTRIE, Ga. — The president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce is leaving that position to become regional director of a nonprofit lending organization that is expanding into South Georgia.
Tommie Beth Willis has been president of the chamber since April 2016, when the executive roles at the chamber and Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority were separated. Darrell Moore, who had performed both roles, became president of the Development Authority while Willis took on leadership of the chamber.
Her departure was announced April 16 by Connie Fritz, chairman of the chamber's board.
Willis, a native of the Norman Park area, will be in charge of the South Georgia office of ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, which will be based in Tifton.
As the largest community development financial institution (CDFI) serving small businesses in Georgia, ACE aims to expand its lending capabilities beyond its current 68 Georgia county footprint, which includes metro Atlanta and North Georgia, the company said in a press release Monday.
“Our expansion to South Georgia will allow us to meet increased demand and support the growing needs of Georgia’s small business owners in rural and underserved communities,” said Grace Fricks, president and CEO of ACE. ‘We are thrilled to welcome Tommie Beth to our team. Her extensive experience and connections in South Georgia are going to make our expansion more effective. With her leadership and ACE’s partnerships with other local CDFIs, small to mid-size businesses in rural and urban areas across South Georgia will have access to more options for much needed capital and business advisory services to help them grow and expand their businesses and communities.”
Willis has a passion for working with businesses and seeing them succeed, ACE's news release said.
“I am excited and humbled for this opportunity to continue serving local businesses and those across our region in a different capacity,” Willis said. “As we see more entrepreneurs seeking to open and grow their businesses, ACE will be positioned here in South Georgia to assist them with many of their needs. From loans to business mentoring to networking, ACE will help build bridges and connect dots for businesses owned by women, minorities, and those in underserved areas. My goal is to use contacts I have made through the years to help guide connections with entrepreneurs across the region that can benefit from the services ACE provides.
”I look forward to working with businesses to help our region grow and become stronger, opening doors for business owners in our community for generations to come,” she said.
Born and raised in Colquitt County, Willis is a graduate of Colquitt County High School. In addition to her work in community development, Willis brings more than 30 years of marketing experience and 20 years of business management experience. She has served on the United Way of Colquitt County Board of Directors, the SRTC Marketing Program Advisor Committee, the CrossRoads For Her Ministry Advisor Committee, and the GACCE (Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives) Board of Directors for Region 10. She is also a member of the Moultrie Kiwanis Club and a member of the Heritage Church in Moultrie.
