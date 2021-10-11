MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Avery Landscape Companies located in Colquitt County.
Avery Landscape Companies is owned by Moultrie native Morgan Castellow. The company is a landscape design and installation business offering landscaping services from design, installation, as well as outdoor lighting.
You can reach Avery Landscape Companies Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by calling 229-456-2818. You can also visit their website at www.averylandscapecompany.com or on Instagram at averylandscapecos.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Morgan Castellow, horticulturist and owner, along with his family, Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
