MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Fastenal, located at 1624 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
The store is one of 3,200 stores based out of Winona, Minnesota. Fastenal is an industrial and commercial supplier of items such as nuts and bolts, safety, janitorial, and metal working supplies, as well as inventory management supplies.
The Moultrie store is managed by Austin Watson. Its hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can reach them by calling 229-985-3577 or visit their website listed as www.fastenal.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is General Manager Austin Watson along with Fastenal employees, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
