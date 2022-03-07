MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Glorybelle Construction located in Colquitt County.
The business is owned by Ben Rodriquez. It offers new home building, additions and renovations, concrete services, interior and exterior painting, as well as custom cabinetry.
You can reach Glorybelle Construction for further information by calling 229-456-0738 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Glorybelle Construction.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are Glorybelle Construction owner Ben Rodriquez and family, along with Glorybelle staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
