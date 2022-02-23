MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Moultrie Stadium Cinemas located at 495 Hampton Way in Moultrie, Georgia.
Moultrie Stadium Cinemas is a movie theater that offers six auditoriums with six movies running at once. The general manager of the theater is Steven Meadows.
For information about movie times and dates you can call 229-890-2168.
The theater is open to the public on Tuesday and on Thursday through Sunday.
You can visit Moultrie Stadium Cinemas on their Facebook page listed as GTC Moultrie Cinemas or at their website listed as www.gtcmovies.com
Shown center cutting the ribbon is General Manager Steven Meadows along with staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
