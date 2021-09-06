MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Goodwill Retail and Donation Center located at 141 Talmadge Drive in Moultrie, Georgia.
The Goodwill Retail and Donation Center is a retail store that sells donated items. The sale of these items helps to promote free career services to the community.
Goodwill is an independent community based non-profit organization. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can reach the retail store by calling 229-785-1083 or visit their website listed as www.goodwillsr.org.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Lem Sanderson, retail store manager, alongside Goodwill employees, community friends and partners, as well as Chamber Ambassadors.
