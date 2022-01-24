Moultrie, Ga. - The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development Committee is now accepting adult applications for the 2022 Leadership Colquitt County Program.
This five-month long program identifies potential community leaders and provides them opportunities to study various community and governmental agencies. Participants will gain leadership and problem-solving skills and will explore local community issues through hands-on learning.
Leadership Colquitt County is a unique opportunity for participants to go “behind the scenes” and learn how our community works. Topics include County/City Government, Education, Social Services, Economic Development, Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture, Medical Services, Arts, Local History, Local Industry and more. Employer support is encouraged due to the time commitment required for class attendance.
Leadership Colquitt County sessions will begin Feb. 24th with a kickoff session. The participants will meet at least one full day per month throughout the program ending in June 2022. LCC participants will also participate in in a volunteer community project during the program.
This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of the various businesses and agencies of our area and to help develop the future leaders of our community. Adults who are interested in participating in Leadership Colquitt County can pick up an application at the Chamber of Commerce or contact Marianne Bridges, Program Services Director, at 229-985-2131. Deadline for adult applications will be Feb. 11th at noon.
