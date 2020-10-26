MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County residents can nominate worthy citizens for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce Man, Woman, and Agribusiness Person of the Year Awards for 2020.The winners will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet in January 2021.
Area clubs, organizations, churches, businesses, or schools may nominate individuals for these awards. Informational packets regarding the nominee should include outstanding achievements, community service projects, professional activities, letters of recommendation and a photo.
Nomination packets will be considered for three (3) consecutive years.
“Our nomination review committees suggested we allow nominations to be considered for three consecutive years,” stated Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis. “Nomination packets can be updated if desired for each year by the same deadline. We know it takes time to put together a complete packet for a nomination. We have many worthy candidates, and I want to encourage our community to begin working on the process now for nominees.”
Nomination forms are available from the Chamber of Commerce office located at 116 First Ave. S.E. or call (229) 985-2131. The deadline for application is Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at noon.
