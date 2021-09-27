MOULTRIE, Ga. — The 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Regional Yard Sale will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The route will follow Highway 41 from Unadilla down to Cordele then Highway 33 to Sylvester and loop through downtown Moultrie and will follow 133 through Berlin, Morven and Quitman.
The 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale is a tourism effort to promote the region and an opportunity to showcase Colquitt County to visitors who may purchase a home or start a business, said Tommie Beth Willis, president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Vendors will feature everything from antiques, to local Georgia-grown and Georgia-made items, to traditional yard sale items. Yard sale sites will range from large multi-organization sites to individual sites along the route.
“Official Vendor” signs will identify each official 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale site, Willis said. There will be two official locations for vendors in Colquitt County this year. The side parking lot at the City of Moultrie Utilities Department, 2701 First Ave. S.E., will be the official Moultrie site this year. And the City of Berlin will have an official location.
“The bargain shopping is the main attraction,” Willis said, “but visitors are also able to enjoy exploring charming towns and communities, the scenic countryside, famous historic sites, delicious regional cuisine and welcoming Southern hospitality. This is a great opportunity to promote Moultrie-Colquitt County to the bargain hunters that will be visiting our area.”
Willis said the chamber is looking for church groups, community organizations, nonprofits, and individuals to join them at the official sites. To be included, please contact Marianne at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce (229) 985-2131 or Miranda at Berlin City Hall (229) 324-2444.
Sept. 30 is the deadline for vendor registration at both local locations.
