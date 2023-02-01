MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce is planning four new awards when it holds its 113th annual meeting in March.
The chamber traditionally held its annual meeting in January, where it presented the Man of the Year, Woman of the Year and Agribusiness Person of the Year awards. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2021 event until March and forced it to an online format. The in-person meeting returned in 2022 but was delayed until October.
This year’s in-person event is planned for March 30 at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.
The chamber emailed a solicitation Wednesday for nominations not only for the three traditional awards but for four new business-focused honors (Click the award name for a nomination form):
• Man of the Year. The award recognizes a male Colquitt County resident of at least 5 years who is community-oriented, demonstrates community enthusiasm and gives back to the community.
• Woman of the Year. As the Man of the Year, but for a female resident.
• Agribusiness Person of the Year. Similar to Man of the Year and Woman of the Year but specific to people in the agriculture or agriculture-related industries.
• Colquitt County Rock Star (Small Business of the Year). This award is for the business that best exemplifies sound principles of business, personnel management and community leadership and service.
• Partners in Progress. The award rewards dedicated service, community volunteerism and investment in both people and programs that foster a greater sense of purpose and opportunity in Colquitt County.
• Committed to Colquitt County. This award is designed to emphasize the importance of producing a footprint in Colquitt County that demonstrates a longevity commitment to our community.
• Heart of Colquitt County. This recognition is designed to emphasize the importance of nonprofits to Colquitt County’s quality of life.
Call (229) 985-2131 for more information.
