MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a career fair on Thursday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Regional Technical College Conference Room, 800 Veterans Parkway N. in Moultrie.
The career fair will feature businesses who are chamber members that are seeking to add to their current staff.
“We have several members who are looking for additional employees,” stated Chamber President and CEO Tommie Beth Willis. “With our growing community, businesses are in need of additional staff to meet the needs of their customers. We are excited about this growth and want to provide a pathway to connect businesses with potential new employees.”
The Career Fair is open to the public for those who are seeking employment. All applicants are encouraged to come prepared to meet and talk with business owners and representatives.
“We invite everyone locally and in surrounding counties to join us for the fair to learn more about employment opportunities,” Willis said.
