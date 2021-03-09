The 2019 winners of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce's annual awards were:

• Men of the Year, top row: Durwood Dominey, left, and Dr. Randy Benner, right.

• Woman of the Year, bottom left: Heather Grantham.

• Agri-Business Person of the Year, bottom right: Frank Cox.

The 2020 awards will be presented during a virtual event March 18.