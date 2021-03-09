MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce will stream its 111th Annual Meeting and Community Awards Presentation online Thursday, March 18.
Viewers can see the event on the chamber’s Facebook page @moultriechamber, on its YouTube Channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, or on its website, www.moultriechamber.com.
The pre-show will start at 6:40 p.m. on all three platforms with the main program starting at 7 p.m.
“I want to extend an invitation to everyone in our community to join us using one of the three platforms,” stated Tommie Beth Willis, Chamber President. “We are thankful for our community and look forward to recognizing the 2020 Community Award recipients virtually even though we could not gather in person this year.”
The Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Brainstorm Marketing, a locally owned business, to produce the event. This year’s sponsors for the 2020 Community Awards are: Man of the Year – Georgia Power; Woman of the Year – Sterling’s Center for Women’s Health; and Agri-Business Person of the Year – Trev Simmons from Robert Hutson’s Ford Ram.
If you have any questions about how to the view the event, please contact the chamber at 985-2131.
