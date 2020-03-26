MOULTRIE, Ga. — Businesses have tasted the forefront effects of COVID-19, and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce plans to mitigate the damage with information.
The chamber unveiled a new page to its website, Colquitt County Stronger Together, on Monday, March 23. Information coming from federal, state and local sources will be uploaded to it.
Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis said this comes from the feedback of chamber members with whom they’ve spoken with via teleconferences.
“We’ve been reaching out to members, seeing what they have going on, trying to get the most accurate and up-to-date fact-based information so that we can provide resources to them,” she said.
Colquitt County Stronger Together was the best way to do that, she said, as the community won’t have to scour the internet for information with it. It’s a landing page of sorts.
The page is the result of a partnership between the chamber and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority. Both entities saw a bevy of issues within the community.
Some businesses remain open to the public while others have closed their offices but still have staff working. Some have reduced hours or are encouraging others to shop online and have them pick it up.
“I think that businesses are being creative in ways that continue to serve the public in the community,” she said.
Prior to the page’s launch, Willis said the chamber was providing resources to businesses in need. For example, if businesses had to send their workforces home, she’d email blast them saying file for unemployment or notifying them of a new business loan.
These types of information will now be uploaded to Colquitt County Stronger Together.
“We’re all in this together,” Willis said.
Willis said this is the best time for everyone to come together, as it’s not just one that’s affected by COVID-19 but all.
“I’ve already seen a lot of businesses and community organizations partner together to make some things happen quickly,” she said. “They have quickly addressed an immediate need within the community and we’ve seen a lot of partnerships working together on those products.”
United Way, Colquitt County Food Bank, Colquitt County School System and the Boys and Girls Club are a few of the organizations she referenced.
“We’re very thankful and proud of that,” Willis said. “Colquitt County’s stronger together, that’s just who we are.”
The Colquitt County Stronger Together page can be reached at the chamber’s site, moultriechamber.com, and will be uploaded daily or as information comes in.
Also, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority has canceled its April committee and Board of Directors meetings in a social distancing effort. President Barbara Grogan said she anticipates having May meetings via online services.
“If you are aware of any business who needs assistance with GA Department of Labor unemployment benefits, US Small Business Administration programs, or understanding any of the other resources recently made available, please do encourage them to call me at 229-921-1457,” she wrote in a press release.
