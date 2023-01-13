MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Alberto’s Professional Painting LLC located in Colquitt County.
The business is a commercial and consumer painting business owned by Anabel Cruz Maldonado and Alberto Leon Salazar. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You can reach them by calling 229-454-9108. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Alberto’s Professional Painting LLC.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Anabel Cruz Maldonado and Alberto Leon Salazar along with their children, staff, community partners, Chamber Directors and Ambassadors.
