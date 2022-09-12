MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Alyssa Kay Photography based out of Tifton, Georgia.
Alyssa Kay Photography is owned by Alyssa Brown and is a wedding and portrait photography business serving brides and grooms in Florida and Georgia.
For further information you can call 229-392-3960 Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can also visit their website listed as www.alyssakayphoto.com or their Facebook page listed as Alyssa Kay Photography.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is photographer/owner Alyssa Brown with her family and community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.